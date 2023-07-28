PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for 4.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

