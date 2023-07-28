Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 973,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

