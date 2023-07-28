ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 5.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 19,784,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 141,120,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,775,000 after acquiring an additional 393,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,994 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,204,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,034,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 470,329 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

