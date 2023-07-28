ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 5.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 19,784,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 141,120,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
