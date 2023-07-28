ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.53

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 12926585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,074,000 after buying an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,195,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,827,000 after buying an additional 575,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,967,000 after buying an additional 1,605,531 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

