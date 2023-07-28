PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.
PROG Price Performance
PRG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. 265,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
