PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

PRG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. 265,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

