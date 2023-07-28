PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 547,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $16,483,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

