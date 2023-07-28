ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.62

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 501010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
ProFrac Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Trading of ProFrac
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
