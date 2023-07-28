Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,159. The company has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.23.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

