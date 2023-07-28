Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.4-$85.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.28 billion.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $151.97 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $358.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,647,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11,304.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 593,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

