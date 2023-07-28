Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,000 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

