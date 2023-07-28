Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM remained flat at $18.14 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,243. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Stucki sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $217,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,100 shares of company stock worth $10,210,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Qualtrics International

(Free Report)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.