Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
Qualtrics International Stock Performance
XM remained flat at $18.14 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,243. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qualtrics International
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.