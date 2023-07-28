Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 34.18%.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBAM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

