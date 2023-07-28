Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.32). Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 34.18%. The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

