Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

