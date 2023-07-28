Presidio Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,744,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 696.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 169,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 148,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 956,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.