Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 641 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.84. The stock had a trading volume of 285,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,701. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.63. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.