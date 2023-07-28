Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $29.70.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

