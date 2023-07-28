Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.87. 119,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,582. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Popular by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

