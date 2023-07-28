PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM remained flat at $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 221,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,259. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

