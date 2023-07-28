Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,663 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0 %

AWK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.96. The company had a trading volume of 517,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,284. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

