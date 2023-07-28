Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 21,941 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,280. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

