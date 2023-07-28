Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,799.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,576,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,562,922. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

