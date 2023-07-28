Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 312,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

