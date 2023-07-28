Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after buying an additional 913,053 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.26. 1,974,650 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

