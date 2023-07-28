Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,346,260,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.99. 769,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

