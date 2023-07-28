Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 246,474 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

