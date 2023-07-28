Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PIIFree Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 743,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

