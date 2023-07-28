Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 73,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
