Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 73,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

