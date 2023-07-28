PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 24.3% Lower This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $110,909.24 and approximately $210,424.29 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $39.15 or 0.00133651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 2,832 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

