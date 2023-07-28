Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Beyond Air Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
