Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.