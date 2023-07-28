Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $18.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $17.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

NYSE PXD opened at $220.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

