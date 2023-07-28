PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.84

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.84 and last traded at $99.83, with a volume of 42113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.