Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.69% of Photronics worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.43 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

