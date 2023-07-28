Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.22. 855,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

