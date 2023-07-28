Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Trimmed by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 62.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, True Capital Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 705,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,708. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

