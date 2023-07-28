Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $99.34. 792,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

