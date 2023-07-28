Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $99.34. 792,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

