Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.7 %

PFE traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 25,297,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,200,674. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.