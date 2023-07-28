Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,875 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 62,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. 2,018,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

