Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. 2,059,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,840. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

