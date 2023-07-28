Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,510. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

