Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after acquiring an additional 288,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,608. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

