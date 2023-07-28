Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $15.13 on Friday, hitting $529.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,882. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

