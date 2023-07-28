Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,103 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.61. 834,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

