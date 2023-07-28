Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $72.69 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 4.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $72,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,361. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

