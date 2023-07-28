Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.