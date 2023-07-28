Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Perficient by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $125,985,000 after buying an additional 364,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 15.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.