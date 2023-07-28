PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.53. 4,141,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,232. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $259.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

