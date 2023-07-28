Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.57

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 121305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

Pentair Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

