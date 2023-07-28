Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $69.69. 2,021,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,970. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.