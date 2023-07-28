Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $175.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

